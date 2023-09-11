Plans lodged to open new dog walking field in Staffordshire village

Cranebrook Lane, Muckley Corner. Photo: Google

The proposed secure field is set to be located off Cranebrook Lane, Muckley Corner.

Access to the field will only be permitted by electronic fobs or other such secure devices.

The plan is to split the field into two, with dog owners booking slots of 55 minutes “to enable them to walk sensitive dogs without distraction from other canines”.

The site will also provide two small weather shelters and a six space car park, although the applicant indicates that as only two owners will be using the fields at the same time there is no need for more spaces.

It is planned the site will operate during normal daytime hours only, broadly from 8am to 4pm October to March and 6am to 9pm April to September.

The planning statement reads: “By its nature the use of the site for dog walking will preserve the open rural characteristics of the site such that patrons can continue to enjoy them.

“The limited car parking area will take advantage of existing field access onto Cranebrook Lane, enhancing that access to allow vehicles to enter and leave the site at the same time.

“As indicated each half of the field will be limited to one owner visiting the site at 55 minute intervals and operated separately from each other by a 25 minute stagger.

“The proposal constitutes appropriate development within the green belt that will preserve the established rural character of the area without any undue impact on the surrounding highway network.”