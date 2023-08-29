New artwork brings beauty of earth to Lichfield Cathedral

Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface

Luke Jerram’s 7 meter-wide artwork, Gaia, will be suspended in the Nave of Lichfield Cathedral from September 22 until November 5.

The artwork uses NASA imagery to recreate a rotating Earth, allowing visitors to contemplate our fragile blue planet from a different perspective, usually reserved for astronauts.

Part of Luke’s vision for Gaia is that people will understand the fragility of our planet and will be inspired to protect it for future generations.

Lichfield Cathedral have taken this theme and created an exhibition called Journey Through Creation, that will run alongside Gaia’s installation.

The exhibition will take visitors through the account of creation in the Bible using mini-installations around the Cathedral, to celebrate the wonders of the planet.

Installations will include artwork from children who have taken part in the children’s activities over the summer and there will be an aquarium, a garden space, floating clouds and much more to explore.

Visitors can enjoy both Gaia and Journey Through Creation during a usual day time visit on Monday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm and on Sundays from 12pm to 5pm.

Special evening events will run over each weekend of the installation from Friday to Sunday from 7pm to 9pm and during all of half term from Monday, October 30 to Sunday, November 5 from 7pm to 9pm.

During these events, ticket holders can explore both installations when the Cathedral would usually be closed.

Internally lit, Gaia comes into it own during the evening when the Cathedral lights will be low and there is a more profound sense of what it might be like to see Earth from space.

Right. Rev. Jan McFarlane, Interim Dean of Lichfield, said: “This summer we have all been made aware of the reality of global warming.

"Luke Jerram’s breath-taking installation in the setting of our beautiful Cathedral will, we hope, stir everyone who visits to do all that we can to save our fragile planet.

"The artwork created by visiting children will remind us of our responsibilities towards the next generation.

"Come and be prepared to be uplifted and inspired.”