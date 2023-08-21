Lichfield man to cycle almost 1000 miles in loving tribute to nan who died of cancer

Ian Deverell will cycle almost 1000 miles for charity. He is pictured with the chair of Cancer Active Recovery Support Lesley Milner; the lead ‘In the Pink’ teacher, Michelle Scott-Worthington; and past participants of the ‘In the Pink’ programme.

Ian Deverell will cycle almost 1000 miles from John O’Groats in Caithness, Scotland, to Land’s End in Cornwall, over nine days and in the first extreme challenge he’s ever tackled.

Training, which involves rides of up to 130 miles a day, has not been without its own challenges, including a velodrome crash that left him with a concussion.

The ride is dedicated to the memory of his grandma, Madge, who was a strong influence in his life and who passed away last year aged 96, after 10 years of living with thyroid cancer.

Ian hopes to raise £6000 for Cancer Active Recovery Support (C.A.R.S.), a charity which funds ‘In the Pink’, a free, physical rehabilitation programme for breast cancer survivors. He will also be donating to Cancer Research UK.

The 32-year-old said: "The idea of the ride started off as a personal challenge in Grandma’s memory. But then a work colleague told me about ‘In the Pink’, and the difference it made to breast cancer survivors, and I decided it would be the perfect tribute.

"Grandma brought a smile to everyone’s faces. She was wonderful; always spoiling us with treats when we were kids and just great fun to be around.

"Sadly, when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer 10 years ago and her quality of life slowly disappeared. As a family, as for so many families who go through the same, it was painful for us to see her suffer and fade away."

Ian is cycling for his grandma, Madge Deverell, who died of thyroid cancer last year at the age of 96.

Ian, a senior planning manager for a property development company, will set off from John O’Groats on August 26.

Over the first three days he will tackle 136, 134 and 120 miles alone, in some of the hilliest and most challenging terrain in the country.

The 32-year-old said: "I’m looking forward to it. I’ve seen a lot of the UK, but when you’re on a bike, it’s a chance to really absorb the scenery and how it changes.

"But I am nervous! A lot depends on the wind and the weather. A friend told me that you have to remember that your body can do it…you just have to remind your mind of that though sometimes!

"I think Grandma would have a smile on her face and be saying ‘go for it’."

‘In the Pink’ is a Pilates-based physical activity programme that works with groups of up to 10 women over eight consecutive weeks. Programmes run in Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Warwickshire and Staffordshire.

Lesley Milner, chair of C.A.R.S., said: “We can’t thank Ian enough for putting himself through this Herculean effort which would be unthinkable for most people.

“His ride will help us fund one ‘In the Pink’ programme, enabling 10 women who’ve gone through their own challenge of surviving breast cancer and getting them back on the path to health.

“Funding is desperately tight with the cost-of-living crisis, but as a small charity operating locally, we offer on the ground results that impact local communities and help women back to work, financial independence, better relationships and improved confidence.

“We wish Ian the very best of luck and thank him for his support.”

To sponsor Ian on his ride, visit his JustGiving page: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ian-deverell-jogle.