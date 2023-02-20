Notification Settings

Bargain Hunt heading to Lichfield again this month

By Adam Smith

Bargain Hunt is filming in Lichfield at the end of the month.

Richard Winterton will be starring in Bargain Hunt

Camera crews for the BBC One antiques favourite will be with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Tuesday, February 28.

Filming takes place at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park, during Day Two of that week’s Antiques & Home Sale, starting at 9.30am.

People are welcome to come along that morning and watch the auction live in the selling room.

The presenter will be Christina Trevanion and experts Roo Irvine and Raj Bisram will be guiding the teams.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton will be yielding the gavel on the day and is inviting people to come along to the saleroom and watch the auction action.

“We’re delighted to once again be hosting Bargain Hunt here at The Lichfield Auction Centre,” he said.

“There’s sure to be some exciting auction action as the Red and Blue teams battle it out.”

The last time Bargain Hunt visited Lichfield was in October to film the 2022 Christmas Special.

For auction information or to book a valuation, call 01543 251081 or email office@richardwinterton.co.uk. Visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

