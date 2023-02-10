Notification Settings

Road closed near Lichfield due to car fire

Lichfield

A road near Lichfield is closed due to a car fire, according to National Highways: West Midlands.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service is reportedly attending.
The area affected is the A5 northbound between the M6 toll road/A38 for Weeford and the M6 toll/A5148 for Wall Island.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and Staffordshire Police are reportedly attending

More to follow.

