Former slave who inherited Dr Samuel Johnson's fortune to be honoured with blue plaque

Francis Barber is to be commemorated with a blue plaque near his former home

Francis Barber was the manservant, friend, and heir of Dr Johnson, who wrote the first modern English language dictionary.

He is thought to be the first black school teacher in England and became a key figure in Staffordshire's 18th century history after he moved to Lichfield from London following Dr Johnson's death.

Now council chiefs have applied for planning permission to erect a blue plaque on the Grade II* listed Cruck House, which stands near to where Barber lived on Stowe Street between 1786 and 1793.

A statement accompanying the plans says the plaque commemorating Barber will be fitted to the north gable elevation of Cruck House

It will read: "Francis Barber, c. 1742-1801. One of Britain's first Black schoolmasters; for many years the friend and servant of Samuel Johnson, who made him his heir. Lived on Stowe Street 1786-1801 and was an elected local official."

Born a slave in Jamaica, Barber was brought to London aged 10 by his owner Colonel Richard Bathhurst. After serving in the Royal Navy he returned to London and became Johnson's servant.

He was left an annuity of £70 (equivalent to £9,000) in Johnson's will and moved to his former master's birthplace Lichfield, later opening a school near Burntwood.

In 2016 a plaque in Barber's honour was unveiled on the railings of his and Johnson's former home in Gough Square, London.