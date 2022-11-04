Notification Settings

Log burner to blame for Staffordshire house fire

Log burner to blame for Staffordshire house fire

By Deborah Hardiman

Residents are being warned to take care when using combustibles after a house fire involving a log burner.

Firefighters
Firefighters

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews helped to tackle an accidental log fire incident in the lounge of a property.

A crew from Lichfield was among those sent to the scene on Thursday.

The brigade's station manager Sarah Smith said: “Please ensure combustibles remain stored safely including kindling and seasoned logs.

"Please avoid storing these directly next to your burner and open fires due to the radiated heat increasing the likelihood of them catching fire. Thankfully, in this incident no one was injured.”

The firefighters were called to an address yesterday at 3pm following reports of a house fire. They wore breathing gear and used water to douse the flames.

Crews left the scene off Nevill Street, in Tamworth, just before 6.40pm.

