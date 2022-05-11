Cathedral to open up at night for national project

Lichfield Cathedral will open after hours to welcome in visitors for free, part of the first coordinated nationwide Cathedrals at Night campaign in the UK.

Lichfield Cathedral is joining other participating Church of England cathedrals to offer people a Cathedrals at Night experience where visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in the culture and spirituality of the building for free.

Lichfield Cathedral will open its doors on May 13 at 7.30pm ending in compline at 9.40pm.

During the evening, visitors will be able to walk a meditative route around the ancient Cathedral at their own pace, experiencing a softly candle-lit space with ambient, contemplative music.

There will be dedicated spaces for personal reflection and prayer, guided meditation and a place for offering concerns and thanksgiving and the evening is an informal, drop-in style event.

The campaign, postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic, has been co-ordinated by the Association of English Cathedrals (AEC).

It is the first nationwide project that brings together Church of England cathedrals, Westminster Abbey, Cathedral Isle of Man, and St Davids and St Asaph from the Church in Wales, around a single, simple campaign.

It has been inspired by the European campaign, Les Nuits des Cathedrales, which was first launched in 2008 and sees participating European cathedrals open their doors after hours for free on the second Saturday in May.

Rev. Adrian Dorber, the Dean of Lichfield and chair of the AEC, said: "This simple campaign is a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate our cathedrals and their rich spiritual heritage in new and exciting ways.

"Cathedrals At Night represents a new, coordinated approach to cathedral outreach and visitor engagement which we hope will shine a light on cathedrals nationally and help our visitors make new memories.

"It’s an opportunity for our cathedrals, especially after the last two years, to individually and together, broaden their mission and heritage engagement and build lasting relationships."