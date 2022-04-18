Top chef to host special dinner to raise funds for old school

TV chef Liam Dillon with King Edward VI headteacher Jane Rutherford

Liam Dillon, who represented the Midlands on the BBC's Great British Menu, will be hosting the dinner at The Boat Inn in Lichfield on April 27.

The dinner will be open to parents, staff and governors of King Edward VI School in Lichfield, where 34-year-old Liam used to be a pupil.

The school is raising funds to build a new kitchen for cookery lessons, and a dining room where they can learn about the hospitality trade.

Liam said it was during his time at King Edward VI that he discovered his passion for cooking, and was delighted to be able to give something back to the school.

The 34-year-old had previously worked with the school during last year's lockdown, when the restaurant’s team delivered its Heat At Home meals to teachers as a thank-you for helping pupils during the coronavirus pandemic.

Liam said: “It felt special to help my old school last year, re-visiting actually gave me a few goosebumps.

"The school helped create the platform for my career in hospitality and now I want to help people who find themselves where I was all those years ago."

He praised the school's plan to invest in new dining facilities and food teaching space and it feels special to be part of this project that will help many students for years to come.”

King Edward VI headteacher Jane Rutherford said the school was raising funds to improve and extend the dining space and social areas for youngsters.

She said the school was expanding, and by next year would have more than 1,600 pupils.

"By joining us for dinner, guests will be supporting our plans while enjoying great food," she added.

“Liam was kind enough to approach us during lockdown to develop a link as a former student, donating heat-at-home meals for staff on a weekly basis and has kept in touch since.

"It has been a pleasure to see his reputation spread and for students to see a former student represent Lichfield and the West Midlands on the Great British Menu has been inspirational.”