Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Seven species of bat found along Lichfield Canal thanks to 14-year-old's survey

By Nathan RoweLichfieldPublished:

A survey carried out by a 14-year-old boy has found seven different species of bat living along Lichfield Canal.

A bat box is installed next to an in-water section of the Lichfield Canal
A bat box is installed next to an in-water section of the Lichfield Canal

Owen Smith, from Lichfield, chose the project as his voluntary subject for the Duke of Edinburgh award and carried out his survey from April to October last year.

Bat boxes, provided by Chase Ecology, have now been installed to provide more roosting habitat along the canal.

The five Woodstone small-chamber boxes hope to persuade the commuting mammals to roost along the canal as they come out of hibernation.

Owen walked a mile with his bat detector each time, usually from 7pm to 10pm, but sometimes later.

He discovered that the most frequent visitor was the Common Pipistrelle, with Myotis, Soprano Pipistrelle, Brown Long-eared, Whiskered, Daubenton's and Noctule also making appearances.

Gary Smith, senior ecologist and Owen's father, said: "A lot of the woodland habitat along the stretch does not offer a massive amount of roosting features.

"Most of the bats recorded seem to come in from the wider environment but using the waterway sections for feeding.

"The point of putting up the boxes is to give them a bit more roosting habitat."

Chase Ecology will come back over the next few years to see if the bat boxes are being used and by which species, and Owen has also offered to lead 7th Lichfield Scout group on bat walks.

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News