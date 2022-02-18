Star Wars fans set to descend on Lichfield for toy auction

May the force be with you

Richard Winterton Auctioneers has confirmed the sale at The Hub at St Mary’s in Market Street on Thursday, March 17, will start at 4pm.

Items featuring in the auction, which is being staged in conjunction with the ongoing May The Toys Be With You free exhibition at the venue, will now be on view at The Hub from 12 noon on saleday.

The Hub will benefit from a percentage of the proceeds from the auction.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said: "Thousands of people have been to see the brilliant May The Toys Be With You and we can’t wait for the special auction there on March 17.

"We were also pleased to sponsor a private viewing of the exhibition in February."

He added: “We are consigning now for this very special sale. If you have some Star Wars items which you’re considering putting under the hammer, what better auction to aim for.”

Billed as an ‘absolute must see for fans of Star Wars’, May The Toys Be With You features one of the UK’s finest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters, celebrating the vintage toy line as well as the art and design of the iconic film series.

Tickets for must be booked for weekends and during half term, otherwise people can just turn up.

The exhibition closes on Sunday, March 20.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers has a long association with The Hub at St Mary’s and holds free valuations of watches, jewellery and silver there on Tuesdays from 9.30am-11am.