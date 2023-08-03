Posties hope to deliver crucial funding for good cause in colleague's memory

Posties at Royal Mail Cannock Delivery Office are gearing up for a charity football match this coming weekend

The Captains Cup, a charity football match to be held as a tribute to a colleague who died, will see dozens of mail workers take to the pitch to raise money for Mind the mental health charity.

Postal workers at the Cannock Royal Mail delivery office will trade their postie uniforms for sports kits to raise funds in aid of mental health awareness.

Charlie Allen, postman at the Cannock delivery office, said: "We're are all very excited for the upcoming match, it has actually created quite a buzz in the office as well as a few rivalries.

"I thought of the idea a few months ago and we decided to go along with it. Everyone is really looking forward to it.

"Everyone who can attend will be taking part so we have managers and warehouse workers as well as boys and girls."

The charity match was created in memory of their colleague Tim Devall, who they all referred to as Captain.

Mr Allen continued: "It's going to be held in our colleague's memory, which is where we got the name Captains Cup from. It is also Royal Mail's chosen charity this year. It's really important to us.

"Anyone can come down and watch us make a fool of ourselves by trying to be professional footballers, and we are also having a raffle and holding some other events throughout the day."

The football match will be held at the 5's Pavilion and Sports Ground on Bradbury Lane, Hednesford, at 2pm this Sunday, and everyone is welcome to attend.