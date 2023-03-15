'Chemical incident' sees business park cordoned off near Cannock

Chasewood Business Park

Cannock Police have placed a cordon around Chasewood Park Business Centre, Hednesford, and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene.

Cannock Police tweeted on Wednesday evening: "We are currently at the scene of a suspected chemical incident at a business premises in Heath Hayes, Cannock.

"A cordon is in place around the Chasewood Park Business Centre on Hednesford Road as a precaution."

Police officers have also been sent to search properties in Hednesford in connection with the incident.

Cannock Police added: "We are also carrying out searches at a property on View Street, Hednesford, and at business premises on Wolverhampton Road, Cannock.