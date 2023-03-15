Notification Settings

'Chemical incident' sees business park cordoned off near Cannock

By Adam SmithCannockPublished:

A "suspected chemical incident" near Cannock has led to a business park being cordoned off.

Chasewood Business Park

Cannock Police have placed a cordon around Chasewood Park Business Centre, Hednesford, and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene.

Cannock Police tweeted on Wednesday evening: "We are currently at the scene of a suspected chemical incident at a business premises in Heath Hayes, Cannock.

"A cordon is in place around the Chasewood Park Business Centre on Hednesford Road as a precaution."

Police officers have also been sent to search properties in Hednesford in connection with the incident.

Cannock Police added: "We are also carrying out searches at a property on View Street, Hednesford, and at business premises on Wolverhampton Road, Cannock.

"Officers and colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

