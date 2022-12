The current site used for car parking.

Proposals have been submitted to build a three-storey 33-bed care home on the corner of Avon Road and Hunter Road, near Asda.

Each floor will accommodate a nursing facility, bedrooms, shared dining room, quiet room and lounge, and will create up to 100 jobs.

Cannock Chase District Council have agreed to sell the site to Deeley Properties, on the condition planning consent is secured for it.