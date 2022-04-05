Plans to build a go-karting track near Cannock returns to chiefs after being rejected

Cannock Chase District Council.

Proposals were submitted to Cannock Chase District Council to build track on land at north of Wyrley Common and south of A5 Watling Street at Norton Cones.

The application for the 1,200m – three-quarter mile – track was thrown out after concerns were raised over green belt land and a loss of community land.

Now a fresh bid has been submitted to the council for the same location, alongside a reception building containing toilets, changing room and reception.

Other facilities include a viewing area, storage and offices, a garage and shop building and steward and gate huts. And An access road from the A5 would be created and there would be a main car parking area east of the track and grassed overflow car park.

Outdoor recreation space is also planned, featuring semi-natural areas of native woodland, ponds, reed beds, heathland and grassland accessed via a network of footpaths.

Norton Canes Parish Council member John Bernard spoke in support of the previous application, which was rejected in October 2020. He said: "In Norton Canes the kids, teenagers and young people are always saying there’s nothing to do in the village and have to travel to Lichfield, Wolverhampton, Walsall or Stafford to leisure centres or anything else they wish to participate in.

"We are always pushing mental health and wellbeing and I feel this application is an opportunity for the kids and teenagers to get involved in go-karting which will be right on their doorstep.

"It will be a facility not only for Norton Canes but surrounding areas – we would have visitors coming to the new centre."

But residents near the site raised concerns about the impact on wildlife if the development took place.

Councillor Paul Witton said: “I feel it will be a blot on the Green Belt. There will be a loss of common land and I can’t think of one good reason we should allow this."