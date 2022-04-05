Couple who help found Cannock disabled children's charity Newlife retire after 30 years of helping others

Colin and Sheila Brown OBE

Sheila Brown OBE has retired as Newlife CEO, along with her husband Colin, director of the Cannock based charity’s commercial business.

As a mum to two children with disabilities, Newlife began when Sheila realised how difficult it was for disabled children and their families to receive the help and support they needed and was determined to change this.

Newlife successfully campaigned to change laws and implement Newlife services that families say they need the most, including an important role played in the change to national legislation that ensured tens of thousands of children and young people got the wheelchairs they needed.

This has not only helped the children of today but also the disabled children of tomorrow.

As a result of Sheila’s hard work and vision, Newlife has provided tens of thousands of equipment to disabled children and their families and answered hundreds of thousands of calls from families across the UK. Newlife has offered unique and essential services to both disabled and terminally ill children in emergency situations and also to enhance their quality of life.

Clive Lewis, chairman of trustees for Newlife said: "Sheila and Colin Brown are local people who have made a huge difference. Sheila always says, ‘the purpose of life is to live a life of purpose’. There can be no doubt that Sheila and Colin are great examples of this.

"Sheila as co-founder with my brother Leonard, started Newlife because of their personal lived experience of caring for family members with a disability and wanting to help others."

He added: "Today, Newlife helps thousands of children with disabilities and their families each year across the UK, a remarkable achievement. But it was started here in Cannock and remains, firmly, a Cannock organisation. Newlife is a major local employer and provides opportunity for many volunteers locally.

“Sheila has been an exceptionally effective CEO since the start and alongside her, Colin has been an equally effective director of the charity’s commercial business. We thank them both for all their hard work and dedication.”

Newlife has funded millions of pounds of medical research which will have an immeasurable and enduring impact for young lives worldwide, improving understanding, prevention and care.