Cannock man jailed for 17 years for string child sex offences

Stafford Crown Court

Daniel Cater, aged 30, of Cannock, was found guilty by a jury following a trial for string of sex offences including rape of a girl under the age of 13, attempting to incite a girl under the age of 13 to engage in a sexual activity, taking an indecent photographs of a child and distributing an indecent photographs of a child.

Staffordshire Police launched an investigation into Cater's activities in March last year after he was arrested by the force’s Operation Safenet team on suspicion of making or distributing indecent images.

As part of the probe his electronic devices were seized and as a result resulting in the defendant being arrested a second time. This time it was for the rape of a girl under the age of 13.

The team then worked closely with their colleagues in the force's the Child Protection and Exploitation Team to bring him before the courts.

For his crimes Cater was jailed for 17 years at Stafford Crown Court on March 14. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for life and to comply with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Speaking afterwards Detective Sergeant Sophie Boden, of the Child Protection and Exploitation Team, said: “I would like to thank the victim and their family for showing great strength and courage in providing evidence in this case.

“Cater is truly a dangerous man who has now been brought to justice, and as a result others are now protected from him."

She also praised the investigating officers DC Sophie Crooks and DC Jennifer Rawsthorne and said she was “immensely proud" of their efforts.