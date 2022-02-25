Cannock to get another Aldi in order to meet customer demand

The Orbital Retail Park in Cannock. Photo: Google

Cannock Chase Council members were told that existing Aldi stores in the district were “over-performing” and the new branch, earmarked for Orbital Retail Park in Cannock, would improve customer experience at stores by cutting queues and offering a better range of goods by reducing the speed of shelves being emptied.

The council’s planning committee gave the green light on Wednesday for external alterations, as well as relaxing a restriction on the range of goods currently allowed to be sold from the two units at Orbital Retail Park.

One unit was previously occupied by Argos, while the current Boots branch is set to move from the neighbouring unit to another at Orbital Retail Park. A planning application for the relocation of Boots has been submitted to Cannock Chase Council.

Lucy Turner, an agent who spoke in support of the Aldi plans, said: “This application will allow Aldi to open a new store to provide an enhanced shopping experience for the people of Cannock.

“Unit 8 is currently vacant and this will bring it back into viable use. Unit 9 is occupied by Boots and they have already received permission from the NHS to relocate their pharmacy licence.

“Aldi will create 40 new jobs at the store and it will deliver socio-economic benefits. The application has been reviewed by the council’s retail advisor and the proposals meet national and local policy standards.

“It will secure employment opportunities for the local community and it will benefit the rest of Cannock by relieving pressure on existing stores. The Hednesford store is trading double what Aldi would expect that store to do, which means the queues are going to be longer.”

Committee members voted to approve the application, apart from Councillor Andrea Muckley who raised concerns about the lack of environmental measures put forward, such as solar panels on the roof and electric vehicle charging points.

Councillor Doug Smith said: “There has been misinformation on social media about Aldi going to Orbital Retail Park and taking Boots away. That’s not the case, which is wonderful.

“When Aldi first came to Cannock I could go in and only have to pick my spot. Now I have to pick my time.”

Councillor Paul Witton said: “I see nothing wrong with this. We need fair competition to challenge the conglomerates, particularly in times like these.”