Teacher set to Brave the Shave after her grandmother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer

Getting ready to Brave the Shave, teacher Samantha Belsey, of Hednesford..

Samantha Belsey, aged 37, is head of Tilecote House at Chase Grammar School in Cannock.

Mother-of-three Samantha said: "Each term we raise money for charity and we chose Cancer Research UK and New Life, which provides equipment for disabled children.

"We are only a small school with about 150 students and during a recent non-uniform day raised £188.

"I decided to have my hair shaved off to raise funds for Cancer Research UK as I have been touched by this with a family member being diagnosed.

"My grandmother Hazel Belsey, aged 93, has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and is being treated in Yorkshire where she lives.

"I have never had short hair and it is currently below my shoulders.

"Some of the pupils have said that they do not want me to go through with the challenge but when I say something I stick to it and will be undergoing the Brave the Shave during the first week of December.

"I have not yet decided whether to have this done at a hairdressers, to get someone to do it for me or to undergo this at the school.

"I think I am going to feel the cold after the loss of my hair as winter is coming and will be looking for someone to provide me with a bobble hat.

"My target is to raise £1,500 for Cancer Research UK and I have already got donations totalling about £600 through [fundraising] website. The students have also been fundraising and taking part in a Smartie tube challenge.

"I have provided the sweets and the children eat them and then return the tubes filled with coins and some have come back filled with £1 coins and others with bank notes.

"We have 60 pupils in my house but people from across the school have got involved and an online auction is also being planned to be held via Microsoft Teams on November 25 and many businesses have generously donated items.

"These include a photographic portrait session worth £89 from a local photographer, spa vouchers, a beauty session at the hairdressers and jewellery."