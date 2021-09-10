Former councillors made Honorary Alderman and Honorary Alderwomen

Honorary Alderman Gordon Alcott And Honorary Alderwomen Diane Todd, Zaphne Stretton And Patricia Ansell in the Cannock Chase Council chamber

Gordon Alcott, who retired from Cannock Chase Council in May after 51 years’ service on the district authority, has been named an Honorary Alderman while Zaphne Stretton, Diane Todd and Patricia Ansell have become Honorary Alderwomen.

Mrs Stretton, a former council chairman, and ex-cabinet member Mrs Todd both lost their seats at the latest elections after serving as councillors for 26 years and 15 years respectively. Mrs Ansell is also a former chairman and cabinet member and served as a district councillor for 12 years until 2011.

The four were presented with certificates at Wednesday’s full council meeting, where they were also received a standing ovation from current members.

A council report said: “To be considered for the title of Honorary Alderman (or) Alderwoman, a retired councillor must have served at least 12 years (three terms in office) on Cannock Chase District Council – though the terms do no need to be consecutive – and be considered to have rendered eminent services to the district.

“An Honorary Alderman or Honorary Alderwoman may attend and take part in civic ceremonies. Names of Honorary Aldermen (and) Alderwomen will be inscribed on an Honours Board located in the Civic Suite.”

Council chairman Doug Smith told Wednesday’s meeting: “This is a prestigious award, not only given for length of service but also dedication to the position of ward councillor.

“I think it is fair to say each of these former councillors is certainly worthy. They were outstanding councillors and committed to this authority.