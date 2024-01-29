Drug drivers and illegal street cars caught in Cannock

Cannock Police revealed on X, formerly Twitter, officers made an arrest in Rawnsley.

The team tweeted: "A male has been arrested by officers from the Roads Policing Unit today for providing a positive drugswipe after they stopped a vehicle in Rawnsley.

"There is no place on the roads for drink or drug drivers and officers are working hard to keep the roads of Staffordshire safe."

Yesterday (Sunday) traffic cops took a dangerous car off Cannock roads which had been used in illegal street racing.

The car's tyres were almost bald, shocking officers who pulled the Volkswagon Golf.

Central Motorways Policing Group tweeted: "In the Cannock area helping with the anti-social use of motor vehicles. This vehicle failed to stop before giving up! Vehicle now seized as previously used in illegal street racing.

"Unbelievably, his front tyres were 0.8mm." The minimum tread depth on UK roads is 1.6 mm.