New signs part of work to crack down on speeding

The signs warning against the anti-social use of motor vehicles have been installed at various locations across Cannock Chase and have been installed by Cannock Chase Council’s Community Safety Partnership in Cannock Park and Hednesford Park.

Additionally, they will soon be followed on problem areas of the A5190, A460 and A450 and come after Staffordshire Police have received numerous reports of ‘car-cruising’ and the anti-social use of off-road motorbikes in these locations.

The Tesco superstores and the McArthurGlen West Midlands will also be installing their own signage, which warn motorists that a Section 59 notice is in force, pursuant to the Police Reform Act 2002.

This gives police the authority to seize vehicles being driven in an anti-social manner in the area.

Councillor Jo Elson, portfolio leader for community wellbeing, said “We have been made aware of the anti-social use of vehicles in some areas of our district and I am delighted that the Police and Council’s Community Safety Team are working in partnership to address this issue.

"These signs will act as a deterrent, empower the police to take swift action, and shall provide reassurance to the wider community.”

This is an example of the section 59 notice

Inspector Chris Moss, deputy Local Policing Commander said “This is another example of our commitment to work with Cannock Chase Council to tackle behaviour that causes harm to the community.

"Anti-social use of vehicles causes danger to road users and pedestrians and affects people’s quality of life.

"That’s why we’re determined to deal with it.

"Anyone using a vehicle in an anti-social manner is liable to have it seized by the police without further warning.

"If you know someone acting in this way, contact us on 101 or via the Staffordshire Police website.

"You can also do this anonymously via Crimestoppers. Dial 999 if it’s an emergency.”

The initiative has been funded from the Council’s Anti-social Behaviour Fund, a fund provided by the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office.

Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire & Rescue and Crime Ben Adams is Co-Chair of the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership.

He said “The Anti-Social Behaviour Fund is made up of money seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act and invested in projects designed to improve people’s quality of life.

“This kind of dangerous, reckless driving harms our communities, and I’m pleased to see the Fund being used to tackle the issue. We can all play a part in helping to keep our roads safe, and I would encourage anyone witnessing anti-social driving in their area to report their concerns.”

More information regarding anti-social-behaviour involving vehicles can be found at staffordshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/asb/asb/antisocial-behaviour/vehicle-nuisance-involving-cars-bikes-and-mopeds/