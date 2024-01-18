Visitors and residents talk about peaceful and tranquil area

Cannock Chase is a real melting pot, combining towns such as Rugeley, Hednesford and Cannock, which have changed from mining to modern commuter-belt towns, with the sprawling and visually stunning Cannock Chase Forest.

Designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), the forest is described as the jewel of the West Midlands, well known and loved for its scenery, wildlife and rich history and offers walking, cycling and horse-riding in a National Landscape.

The forest has been praised by people living in and around it

All of this has helped contribute to the area being view as one of the least anxious areas in the UK, with the area ranking fourth on a new study by online vape retailer Go Smoke Free.

The retailer looked at Office of National Statistics personal well-being estimates from April 2022 to March 2023 to find the most and least anxious areas in the country, with Cannock Chase ranking fourth on the least anxious list, only ranking behind the Shetland Islands, Mid Ulster in Northern Ireland and Newham in London.

The area reported an anxiety score of 2.23 out of 10, which is 30.67 per cent lower than the national average, while Cannock Chase’s life satisfaction score came in at 7.95 out of 10, which is 6.2 per cent above the national average.

For people working and spending some time in Cannock town centre on a frosty, but sunny Thursday morning, the study results were met with a mixture of surprise, but also pleasure, by residents and visitors.

Paul Johnson said the Chase was a great place to get away to

Paul Johnson from Pye Green was walking with his wife and the 69-year-old said Cannock Chase was a lovely, quiet and stress-free place.

He said: "The Chase is where you get away from the town centre, especially when you've got your dog and take it around there on a walk and, in the summer, it's wonderful as you can got there, it's stress-free and live your own little dreams.

"I've lived in this area for 40 years and I've found the biggest benefits are being able to walk around the Chase and see the wildlife, so it's just really nice and tranquil and you can just enjoy walking around and taking in the beauty of the forest."

Stephanie Whitehouse spoke of a tranquil and peaceful place

Stephanie Whitehouse from Cheslyn Hay was also a big fan of the Chase, with the 70-year-old saying it was picturesque and helped bring people to see the other parts of the area on offer.

She said: "The Chase is a lovely and picturesque area and while Cannock can be a lot better than it currently is, the Chase definitely helps.

"The fact that it's an area of natural beauty does help draw people into the area and it also helps that we now have the retail park on the outskirts of Cannock to draw people in as well.

"My favourite thing about the Chase is that you can get back to nature and see the beautiful surroundings, plus it's relaxing to go there and enjoy a picnic with the family, so it's just a relaxing place."

Richard Lockett said the study reflect how good Cannock was in general

Richard Lockett from Cheslyn Hay said he was shocked to hear about the survey and how high Cannock Chase had ranked on the list, but the 37-year-old said it reflected how good he thought Cannock in general was.

He said: "Cannock to me is a nice area as I've grown up at the back end of the town in Cheslyn Hay and been coming here since I was seven-years-old, doing Christmas shopping with my dad.

"I think Cannock Chase is quiet and peaceful and relaxing and you can actually hear yourself think and be much deeper in your thoughts.

"I'd say that if you ventured into Cannock Chase, just get out of your vehicle and understand and let your mind relax as you can do that there, whereas you can't really do that elsewhere because you're stuck in those areas, but you can come to Cannock Chase and just let your mind relax."

Emma Bryant said she and her family loved Cannock Chase

Emma Bryant from Coven said she agreed with the study, with the 31-year-old saying that the Chase was an area she and her family regularly enjoyed going to.

He said: "I think it's quite a nice place and we go most weekends out on our bikes and walk across the Chase, so it's a nice place to visit.

"It's just such a big open space and you can pretty much do anything there, so I'll meet with my parents and take the dog and it's always clean and a nice place to go, plus it's the perfect place for my six-year-old who's learning to ride a bike.

"We used to do the Gruffalo trail as well and my daughter loves riding her bike on there, so we'll all be there riding our bikes in the summer."