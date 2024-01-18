New challenges for walkers on Cannock Chase as new routes open

Six new trails have been opened on Cannock Chase, spread across the National Landscape area, with varying levels of length and difficulty and suitable for a range of abilities.

Each new trail has its own leaflet, which maps out the route and provides interesting facts about the sights walkers will encounter.

They are available to download online, can be picked up from Cannock Chase Visitor Centre and have been developed with the help of the Staffordshire Ramblers.

The six new routes are the 6.5 miles Wolseley and the Trent Valley, 5.5 miles Tixall and Shugborough, 8.25 miles Sow Valley, 9.25 miles Rugeley and Cannock Chase Forest, 5.25 miles Castle Ring and Beaudesert Old Park and 4.75 miles Rugeley Camp and Fairoak Valley.

Staffordshire County Council (SCC) is part of the Cannock Chase National Landscape partnership, which brings together local authorities, statutory agencies, landowners and community representatives to conserve and enhance the area’s natural beauty.

Cannock Chase Country Park is managed by Staffordshire County Council.

Cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council and chair for Cannock Chase National Landscape Joint Committee, Victoria Wilson, said: “Going into the new year, it’s important that we all prioritise our health and wellbeing by staying active and, what better way to do that than to explore the beautiful National Landscape on our doorstep?

“The six new self-guided walks range from short gentle routes to steeper and more challenging trails. The online video tours for the accessible routes enable people to see what they can expect ahead of their visit.

“I want to ask those visiting the Chase to please respect other users and help us to preserve its natural beauty by keeping to designated footpaths, horse and cycle routes.”

To help residents plan their visits to Cannock Chase, National Landscapes have produced video tours for six short accessible trails in Milford Common, RAF Hednesford and Brindley Heath.

These trails range from 1.25 miles to 2.25 miles and are estimated to take between one and two hours to complete and the videos can be found on the Cannock Chase National Landscape website at cannock-chase.co.uk