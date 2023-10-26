Story trail for families has magic formula

Author Cheryl Davies

The Perfect Potion is a fun story, written by Cheryl Davies, about witches, magic and sisters. The fun tale about two young witches with very different personalities and styles has been made into a walking trail in Cannock, Hednesford, Heath Hayes and Elmore parks, supported by Creative Development, Inspiring healthy lifestyles.

Families with young children are invited to visit their local park and take on the QR code collection challenge through the Cannock Chase Can App. The first 10 people to complete the challenge on the app will receive a free signed copy of The Perfect Potion.

The Cannock Chase Can App is available to download for free via Google Play and the App Store.

Cheryl, who has a background in mindfulness and wellbeing, said: “The Perfect Potion is a lovely story that gives young children the fun of Halloween without the scares! It’s told in rhyming verse and the beautiful illustrations should capture the children’s imaginations."

The Cannock Chase Can App is available to download for free via Google Play and the App Store.

Cheryl, who has a background in mindfulness and wellbeing, said: “The Perfect Potion is a lovely story that gives young children the fun of Halloween without the scares! It’s told in rhyming verse and the beautiful illustrations should capture the children’s imaginations."

Louise Rose, creative development lead at Inspiring healthy lifestyles said: “This project has been a great opportunity to support a local author in exploring new ways to promote their work. The story walks are a fun way to engage young children in reading and spark a lifelong love of books”.

Councillor John Preece, leader for parks, culture and heritage at Cannock Chase Council, said: “It is great to see our local parks getting involved and showcasing the work of a local author. The story frames are positioned around all four parks and contain a unique QR code. These need to be scanned via the Cannock Chase App to complete the challenge."