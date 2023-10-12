New trail offers peace and tranquillity amongst the trees

Recreation ranger Jo Pitt takes a walk on the trail

Forestry England is inviting visitors to Cannock Chase Forest to take a mindful walk through the woodland during the autumn to take care of their physical and mental health with the new Forestry England wellbeing trail.

The self-led trail winds through the trees, encouraging visitors to pause, unplug and mindfully reconnect with nature as they walk.

The sensitively designed trail has themed panels winding through the trees inviting visitors to slow down, notice and absorb the woodland landscape as they walk.

With scientific evidence showing positive effects on physical and mental health of being amongst trees, Forestry England said the trail encourages everyone to take time to relax and experience the restorative benefits of the forest.

A forest wellbeing journal accompanies the trail, enhancing visitors’ wellbeing experience, which has space for individual reflections and offers ideas for mindful activities to try out in the forest and at home.

Visitors can get a copy at Cannock Chase Forest visitor centre or download it from the Forestry England website before a visit.

Aysha Shaw, Active Forest coordinator says: “We’re delighted to offer this wellbeing experience to our visitors.

"As autumn’s colours begin to show, it’s the perfect season for a mindful walk.

"We know how much benefit people feel taking time for themselves to relax and experience the restorative effects of the forest.

“The wellbeing journal is a wonderful way to continue noticing with all our senses the incredible sights, sounds and restful benefits that nature offers us.

"We look forward to welcoming people to visit the trail. Each season will offer a new perspective on the wonderful landscape here at Cannock Chase Forest.”

Cannock Chase Forest is one of 18 wellbeing trails Forestry England now has in place across the country, giving visitors a chance to restore and enjoy a mindful walk to connect with the woodland landscape.