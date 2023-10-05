New council leader sets out Labour group priorities

Councillor Tony Johnson is putting focus on health issues

Cannock Chase Council leader Tony Johnson, who took on the role in May, said he is also committed to the regeneration of Cannock town centre and boosting the area’s economy.

He said challenges include increased cost of living for residents, continuing uncertainty over how councils will be funded in the future and the imminent departure of the district’s largest employer Amazon which is moving to Minworth near Sutton Coldfield.

Council officers are now working with organisations such as Cannock College and the National Careers Service to support the affected workers.

Councillor Johnson said: “The college at Cannock seems to be going from strength to strength and we have had a strong working relationship. There is a construction programme we are supporting at the college through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and we’re committed to enabling people to get jobs for the future.

“If we want to be a better place to do business, live, work and visit we have got to create a strong local economy. Our aim is to make sure we leave nobody behind and it is important that everybody has a stake in the future of Cannock Chase.

“Life expectancy in some of our wards has gone down in recent years and it’s something we can’t accept. We as an authority have committed to reducing the health inequalities in our district, in the post-industrial situation left over from the mining industry.”

Councillor Johnson, a former miner, is the last of four generations of his family to work underground. He said he is incredibly proud to represent the area and added that political stability is vital when it comes to the running of the district council.

“I think it’s important to remember we took over from the previous administration back in May and we’re in no overall control. And 90 per cent of what we do as councillors isn’t political.

“We have got to give credit where it’s due for how the previous administration managed the area as well. We want to be as inclusive as possible – we formed a coalition with the Greens and Councillor Paul Fisher, as a Liberal Democrat (who has since joined the Labour group) came on as chairman of the planning committee.”