Event takes people back to reminisce about Home Front days

Steve and Lynn Butler and Colin Wellings and Andy Bembridge keep guard during the event

The Museum of Cannock Chase welcomed enactors, historians and other interested guests to its annual Home Front Hednesford event at the museum on Valley Road.

The event on Saturday was a celebration of local life on the Home Front in Hednesford during the 1940s and provided a range of exhibitions run by historical re-enactors and period vehicles for people to come and look at.

Phil O'Dell walked around taking pics with a traditional camera

Attendees were able to see what it was like to sit in an Anderson shelter, look at local history displays such as what happened to the Cannock Chase Spitfire and take part in the Dig for Victory corner, while members of staff dressed up in period clothing to take part in the exhibitions.

Entertainment was provided by performances from the Henderson Big Band, soloist Diana Gunn and "Hednesford Heroes - we were there" by the Tower Players.

Museum visitor services officer Rachel Gentle said the day, which normally took place in May, but was postponed due to the King's Coronation, had been a great success and said people had come along and really enjoyed themselves.

Helen Norgrove helps provide some songs of the age

She said: "People came in dressed in authentic 1940s outfits, both adults and children, including little boys who were dressed as evacuees, and lots of families who had taken part in the day by dressing up and really soaking in the atmosphere.

"The day had a really nostalgic feeling to it and even though we did it at a different time of the year, we still got a lot of people down and we're extremely grateful for everybody who came and who made the day so fantastic.

Harley Singh poses with a 1946 Alvis car

"It shows that we can put on the event at any time and people still come along, so I'd like to thank everyone, from the re-enactors to the performers to our visitors for coming along, supporting us and enjoying themselves."