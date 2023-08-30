Police help two men lost for hours on Cannock Chase

Police have returned two men to safety who were lost on Cannock Chase for several hours.

A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) found the men who had been trying to find their way for four hours on Tuesday evening without their phones or torches.

Using local knowledge, the PCSO was able to successfully reunite the men with their car.

