Forests ready to open up for running events

Runners will have the chance to take in the trails of Cannock Chase forest

Cannock Chase Forest will be the setting for two running events as part of the Nice Work Races series, which aims to explore and celebrate the connection between running for mental health and how that is amplified when immersed in nature.

The forest will take in the Cannock Half Marathon and 10k event on October 22, with runners able to enjoy some of the region's finest landscapes, scenery, wildlife and diversity in an area of natural beauty.

There will also be a second race weekend on December 3 called the Cannock Chase Forest Christmas 10K, 5k & Junior Fun Run, with runners encouraged to wear festive fancy dress as part of the event.

The two runs are part of a series of six races which also take in forests in Gloucestershire, Kent and Northamptonshire, with all runners completing a race getting a forest-themed medal and, on completion of three or more races, a free Nice Work T-shirt.

Nice Work Races said it also works with Forestry England to support and protect each local forest, ensuring that all races are eco-sensitive to the areas and wildlife within them.

Rachael Wood, Managing Director of Nice Work said: "We believe the enjoyment and benefits of running are greatly enhanced by the natural world.

"Being close to trees and ensconced by dense forest has the ability to heal and improve mental health.

"Our Forest series allows our runners to plunge into fresh green environments that provide a vital connection to mother nature whilst running.

"We invite all running enthusiasts of every level, locals, residents, and visitors alike, to join us for truly unique races across the UK.

"There is no greater feeling of peace and connectness than the sound of running footsteps among nature. It’s one of my favourite places to run."