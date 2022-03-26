Patients will be able to receive same-day hip operation at Cannock Chase Hospital

John Greybanks (left) and Khaldoun Bitar, consultant surgeon.

Cannock Chase Hospital has made the move and is one of the first in the region to perform the same-day operation – avoiding the need for an overnight stay.

The breakthrough means the patient doesn't need to be admitted to an inpatient ward, with the procedure taking an hour of surgical time, health bosses confirmed.

And they will be able to recover in the comfort of their own home, rather than be in hospital for up to two days, and it also means less impact on hospital bed spaces.

Khaldoun Bitar, consultant orthopaedic lower limb arthroplasty and trauma surgeon at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, performed the surgery on John Greybanks.

The 69-year-old was admitted at 7.30am and left at 7pm on the same day and received a call the following day to make sure he was doing well.

A nurse, after the treatment, will follow an "agreed pathway" to ensure the patient is comfortable and has painkillers to ease any discomfort. Then a physiotherapist will move the patient and, once it's safe to do so, they will be discharged later that day.

Mr Greybanks, a father-of-two and grandfather-of-three, had been suffering discomfort for more than a year and could not walk properly before being referred by his GP to Mr Bitar.

The retired contracts director for a building firm, who had his stitches removed two weeks after surgery, said: "From the day I met Mr Bitar to the day I left, I could not have been treated any better or they could not have done any more for me.

"Everything went fine and I can’t praise him or any of the staff highly enough. Everyone on the ward as absolutely superb – they got me up and about within an hour of the operation.”

"I’m doing really well, walking without crutches and driving. It’s certainly made a difference to my life."

Health chiefs said the procedure is not for everyone but offers an "ideal solution" to the right patients. And Mr Greybanks had his wife of 49 years Katherine, aged 67, and daughter Helen back at home in Pendeford, Wolverhampton, to support him.

Mr Bitar said: "We are very excited about this development – it’s a great achievement and a good example of multi-disciplinary teams working together, as well as showing how many people are keen to improve patient experience.

"It is the minimally invasive surgical technique and the refined anaesthetic with post-operative care pathway that made this possible. The operation is the same for day-case as any other hip replacement.

"We can’t offer this to everyone, so patient selection is key. One of the main criteria is for the patient to have someone at home with them.

"They also need to be a certain age and there has to be a willingness to participate in the pathway and in the surgical technique. Everyone is welcome to discuss their options and the surgeon will decide if the patient is the right fit for this procedure or not.

"The aim is to become a leading unit in the region to provide this fantastic service to patients who are interested in the technique and meet our criteria."

Dr Dikshika Mathur, consultant anaesthetist, said: "It is a proud moment and a great achievement for our Trust in achieving total hip replacement as day case which we have been working towards for a while.