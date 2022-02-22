Peaky Blinders fans to celebrate new series with railway photo shoot

The Peaky Blinders photo shoot will celebrate the new series

Fans of the West Midlands-based BBC show about the infamous gang will gather at Chasewater Railway in Staffordshire for a free event to toast the start of the final series.

The event has been organised by Proper Peakys, a Wolverhampton-based fan club for the hit show.

Lookalikes of the show's cast will be in attendance alongside vintage cars and railway carriages.

Families are welcome and guests are advised to dress up in their best Peaky Blinders costumes to celebrate.