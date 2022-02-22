Notification Settings

Peaky Blinders fans to celebrate new series with railway photo shoot

By Eleanor Lawson

Peaky Blinders fans will celebrate the start of the new series by hosting a large photo shoot on Sunday.

The Peaky Blinders photo shoot will celebrate the new series

Fans of the West Midlands-based BBC show about the infamous gang will gather at Chasewater Railway in Staffordshire for a free event to toast the start of the final series.

The event has been organised by Proper Peakys, a Wolverhampton-based fan club for the hit show.

Lookalikes of the show's cast will be in attendance alongside vintage cars and railway carriages.

Families are welcome and guests are advised to dress up in their best Peaky Blinders costumes to celebrate.

The event starts at 11am and finishes at 4pm on Sunday February 27.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

