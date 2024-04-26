Young people get ready to celebrate Staffordshire Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For the art project, which is organised by the We Are Staffordshire group, six artists travelled to 11 schools across the country to offer workshops to students, which will be put on display for all to see.

Staffordshire Day, which is held on May 1 each year, is when the county comes together to share its pride and celebrate what is good about the county.

Perton Middle School with artist Roz from Complex Simplicity

The artwork from the pupils of the 11 schools will be displayed at the World of Wedgwood and Lichfield Cathedral from next week. Workshops have included creating bunting, collages, line drawings and dance routines.

Staffordshire-based artist Ruth Allen worked with pupils at three schools across the county. Ruth said: "During the activity, children used carbon paper to trace over pictures of local architecture, adding detail with collage.

"It was great to work with them and discuss where they live and their experiences of the local area. The final pieces of artwork are a true celebration of their connection to Staffordshire."

Werrington Primary School pupils with artist Kate Dawes

Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council, said that Staffordshire residents have a lot to be proud of.

He said: "We have a lot to shout about here in Staffordshire, and over the last years we've used Staffordshire day to tell the world what a wonderful place it is to live in and visit.

"The celebration is for everyone and it's great to see the children and young people getting involved in the day and showing what the county means to them.

"I'd encourage people to try and get along to see the displays during the week."

Willows Primary School, Lichfield with artist Sam Mac

Artists will be displaying their work from Monday, April 29 until Monday, May 6.