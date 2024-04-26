Vintage vehicles and drivers from across the country turn out to celebrate former Walsall truck driver's 90th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

More than 160 trucks lined the car park of The Hollies, TheStop, in Cannock on April 14 to celebrate Harry Brierley's milestone birthday.

Harry, who was born in West Bromwich and now lives in Aldridge, said he has driven lorries "all his life", having kickstarted his career as a driver in the RAF in 1952.

Organiser Mark Wilkes, Alan Wilkes, Tom Caren and Jim Read

He went on to work for companies across the West Midlands, including British Road Services (BRS) based in Oldbury, before retiring around 27 years ago.

Throughout his career, Harry became known by truck drivers across the UK who he spoke to over the CB radio, which was used as a way for people to communicate whilst on the road.

Organiser Mark Wilkes with Harry Brierley, Margaret and Alan Wilkes

His fellow drivers knew him by the radio handle Jersey Joe, a name he was given after he met his wife, Margaret, in Jersey, a place they went on to visit 91 times after they married in 1969.

Drivers from around the country joined by Harry's family and friends travelled to the truck stop to wish him well and celebrate his special birthday.

Dave Whitehead and Alan Proudman from the Aldridge branch of the Royal British Legion turned out for the event

Harry, who turned 90 on December 31, said: "It was a surprise, I couldn't get over it, I cried all day. There were that many people there from Scotland and everywhere.

"It was a lovely day. I didn't know anything about it. I was told we were going to Stoke-on-Trent for a meal, I didn't know."

The birthday party was also a trip down memory lane for Harry, who was able to see old vehicles he had driven throughout his career including one he had been behind the wheel of 57 years ago.

Steve Evans from Aldridge joined in on the fun

The day was organised by Mark Wilkes, whose dad, Alan, met Harry over the CB radio system in the 80s.

The pair happened to live near to each other in Aldridge and have been close friends ever since.

More than a hundred trucks were present on the day

Mark said: "I hosted my first ever event at The Hollies 10 years ago for his 80th birthday. I am proud to say his 90th birthday was my best attended event, where 162 classic commercial vehicles were in attendance.

"It was packed. They were queuing out the door of the cafe for food and drinks. I go to a lot of lorry shows with my dad and we took Jersey Joe with us as well so he became such a well known figure.

"He was very emotional and shocked. He couldn't take it all in – he just didn't expect it."

Walsall Deputy Mayor, Councillor Anthony Harris was present on the day

Dave Weaver, manager at The Hollies, which opened in 1873, said it was one of the busiest days of trade the site had seen.

He said: "We were expecting three rows of trucks and we had four or five so it was great. They were all vintage trucks as well.

"The weather was good, everyone was able to walk around. It was great, everyone wanted to have a word with Harry and say happy birthday so that went down well."