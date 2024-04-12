Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wombourne household waste recycling centre (HWRC) has been closed for safety reasons after subsidence was found at the site in early March.

Experts have been on-site examining the situation and hope to have a definitive answer soon.

Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said: “We’re keen to partially reopen the site if we’re able to though, of course, public safety comes first.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience: since the closure we’ve been working hard to find solutions – and we’re still looking at some other options.”

During the closure, household waste can be taken to Bilbrook HWRC, which is 10 miles from Wombourne, at Pendeford Mill Lane, Codsall.

Residents have also been urged to use ‘bring banks’ in community locations where suitable.