Staffordshire gets cash injection for better electric vehicle charging infrastructure

The Department for Transport confirmed the cash injection for the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) which aims to help local councils improve charging in the county.

Charge points will be installed by commercial providers between 2024 and 2028.

On Wednesday the county council’s cabinet is set to approve joining the consortium with Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council, Derbyshire County Council and Derby City Council.

Midlands Connect will coordinate the partnership and provide advice and guidance.

Currently, approximately 97 per cent of homes without off-street parking in Staffordshire are not within a convenient walk of a public charging point, which is around 92,000 properties.

As of January 31 2024, there are 428 public charge points in Staffordshire and it is estimated that the county will need over 5,000 electric vehicle charge point sockets by 2030.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: "It’s great news that our funding allocation to support the implementation of Staffordshire’s electric vehicle charging network has now been confirmed.

"It is not the county council’s role or responsibility to install or operate the charging points, but by working with partner local authorities, we will be in the strongest position to attract commercial providers which will undertake this."

He added: “Our partnership strategy has identified where the most appropriate places for charging points could be and how we will work with the private sector to facilitate successful delivery. We will also work with businesses to encourage workplace charging and residents to support off-street charging, in addition to people and organisations making planning applications.

“We understand that electricity may not be the only type of alternative power for vehicles in future years, but it’s vital that we have our Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure in place as soon as possible.”

Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect, said: "It’s great to see Government supporting our collaborative approach to delivering EV and today’s announcement will lead to thousands of new chargers being installed, transforming how we travel around our region and beyond.

"We are helping councils working together to charge ahead and provide this vital infrastructure for their communities.

"The collaboration draws on their collective knowledge and expertise to deliver on street charging, making it even easier for those without driveways to make the switch to cleaner travel.

"We hope in the coming weeks the rest of our consortiums will also receive investment so we can continue to supercharge the Midlands and lead the way in EV infrastructure."