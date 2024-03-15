Car parking permits in county to rise after five year freeze

A 12-month permit for all sites will rise by £2 to £38 from April 1 a rise of 10 pence a day. Short term charges will be £1.20 for up to two hours and £3.50 for the day

Charging is already in place at Chasewater and parts of Cannock Chase but its introduction at other country parks in the county have been delayed until a period between 2024-25 despite being approved several years ago

Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet member for Communities and Culture, said: “Use of our country parks keeps increasing, as their popularity grows and more homes are built in their catchment areas, so we have to invest in maintenance, conservation and provide the appropriate facilities.

“At the same time we have to work out how to make these spaces attractive and accessible to a wide range of people without damaging what makes them special.”

“We consciously delayed the introduction of charging in the north of the county to support communities during the Cost of Living crisis and when charging is finally introduced later this year it will be on a voluntary basis for an initial period of two months.

“We continually need to invest in the county council’s extensive countryside estate to maintain the country parks, greenways and picnic areas as one of the jewels in Staffordshire’s crown for all to enjoy.”