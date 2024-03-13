Issue with 'subsidence on road' closes Wombourne tip for foreseeable future

Staffordshire County Council announced on Tuesday evening that Wombourne Recycling Centre on Botterham Lane had been shut as it was "not safe for traffic".

Staffordshire County Council has said an issue with subsidence on the internal road has meant it is no longer safe for the public to use.

Subsidence is a term for downward vertical movement of the Earth's surface, which can be caused by both natural processes and human activities.

Investigations into the issue are ongoing, and the site will remain closed.

Due to the nature of the issue, no reopening date has been set.

Residents are instead being asked to use their next nearest recycling centre at Bilbrook, meaning they face a 10 mile trip to get there and a 25 minute drive.

Staffordshire County Councillor Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said: “The safety of the public and staff at our household waste recycling centres is our primary concern.

"After investigating subsidence on the internal road at the site, it’s been deemed that it’s no longer safe to be used by the public, especially heavy goods vehicles.

"We’ve had to close the site so we can identify the nature of the problem, and how best it can be remedied.

“There will be signs at the site informing residents of the closure and directing them to Bilbrook Recycling Centre, which is only a short drive away.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, but hopefully people will understand that the safety of the people using our site is our primary concern.”

Bilbrook Recycling Centre, in Pendeford Mill Lane, Codsall, is open 9am-5pm throughout the week.