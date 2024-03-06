Mystery woman from Staffordshire wins £10,000 a month for a year in lottery windfall

The winner, known only as Ms H from Stoke-on-Trent, matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on February 1.

She was one of eight lucky players that won the second tier prize in the same draw, alongside Mrs S from Essex and Mr C from West Yorkshire.

The lucky woman, who played using a selection of sentimental numbers via the National Lottery website, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like these winners, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Wow! Brilliant news for Ms. H - she can now look forward to receiving a fantastic £10,000 every month for an entire year. Massive congratulations!”

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.

Playing online via the website or app means that tickets are automatically checked.

Players can also scan their retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if they are a winner.

Set For Life is a draw-based game from The National Lottery.

Players pick five main numbers from one to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from one to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the second prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers.

The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.