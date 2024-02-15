County council to discuss plans for six new children's homes in Staffordshire

Plans to open six in-house local authority-run children’s homes have been shown to Staffordshire county council's cabinet members.

The council endorsed a plan last year to help make sure children who needed its care live in suitable homes.

As part of these plans, the county council hopes to join a West Midlands-wide residential care and fostering care framework, so the authority can achieve 'better value for money' and can access more providers and invest in its own homes.

If agreed, the opening of six new homes will mean more children can be placed in a home within Staffordshire, helping the authority at a time when the number of children in care is rising nationally.

It also means children will be cared for in smaller local residential homes that 'meet their needs' and would reduce the number of times a child must move.

Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said: "Providing a safe and nurturing environment for our most vulnerable children is a priority for us. Most local authorities are facing challenges in this area, which is why it is important we plan effectively to help meet their needs.

"We work with families to keep children within the family setting wherever it is safe to do so. If a child is placed in care, we try to find suitable foster carers to place that child in a loving home environment.

"If however, a residential home is the appropriate option, developing more places within Staffordshire will ensure our most vulnerable children will be cared for locally and will provide more stability for children - to help them thrive."

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet will meet to discuss the plans on February 21.