Former care home in village near Stafford placed on the market

Butterhill House

Residential land agents at Harris Lamb have been instructed to sell Butterhill House in Butterhill near the village of Coppenhall.

The three-storey Georgian property with ancillary outbuildings was previously converted in the 1950s into flats.

The property currently falls into C2 class planning use for residential care, but Harris Lamb anticipates high demand from potential buyers keen to take steps to renovate and convert it into luxury apartments.

James Willcock, of Harris Lamb’s residential team, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a developer to transform this manor house to its former glory. Butterhill House is full of character, and occupies a plot of more than an acre in the hamlet of Butterhill, known for its historically important semi-derelict red-brick Grade II listed windmill, in an idyllic setting within the Staffordshire countryside.

The house has a large south-facing orangery and ancillary outbuildings