West Bromwich man arrested following disorder at site of Crooked House pub

The 57-year-old man, from West Bromwich, was detained on suspicion of assault and criminal damage after the incident at the site of the burned-down pub in Himley, near Dudley, at around 8.30pm on Saturday.
Staffordshire Police said on Wednesday that the man has since been released on conditional bail, while a 40-year-old man, from Sandwell, was voluntarily interviewed about the incident as enquiries continue.
The force had previously said that a man and woman were assaulted by a group of people while in the area, and were obstructed as they got into a car to leave.
As they left, the car collided with a female pedestrian at the scene, who was not seriously injured, and later informed police of what had happened.
Police have again urged anyone with information about what happened to come forward, quoting incident 888 of September 9.