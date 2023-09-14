West Bromwich man arrested following disorder at site of Crooked House pub

The remains of the Crooked House pub.

The 57-year-old man, from West Bromwich, was detained on suspicion of assault and criminal damage after the incident at the site of the burned-down pub in Himley, near Dudley, at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Staffordshire Police said on Wednesday that the man has since been released on conditional bail, while a 40-year-old man, from Sandwell, was voluntarily interviewed about the incident as enquiries continue.

The force had previously said that a man and woman were assaulted by a group of people while in the area, and were obstructed as they got into a car to leave.

As they left, the car collided with a female pedestrian at the scene, who was not seriously injured, and later informed police of what had happened.