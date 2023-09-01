Overturned lorry causing long delays on M6 ahead of rush hour

Two lanes of the M6 northbound were closed at the height of the incident, which saw a lorry overturn on the entrance road. Photo: National Highways West Midlands

Lanes one and two of the M6 northbound at Junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent were closed at around 6.33am after reports of the lorry overturning and lying on its side between the entry slip road and the inside lane.

Officers from National Highways and Staffordshire Police were called to the scene and two lanes of traffic blocked, causing 20 minutes of delay and around two miles of congestion.

A spokesman for National Highways said at the time: "Lanes 1 and 2 are closed on the M6 northbound within Junction 15 near Stoke on Trent and Junction 15 northbound entry slip due to an overturned vehicle.

"Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

"There are currently delays of 20 minutes and approximately two miles of congestion."

It has subsequently been reported that while two lanes are now open on the M6, there is still one lane closure on the motorway, as well as the entry slip road being closed, for recovery and clear up works.

Delays of 20 minutes are currently being reported by National Highways.

The National Highways spokesman said: "Lane two is now open on the M6 northbound within Junction 15 near Stoke on Trent .

"Lane one remains closed on the M6 northbound within Junction 15 near Stoke on Trent and Junction 15 northbound entry slip remains closed for recovery and clear up works following a vehicle that overturned.