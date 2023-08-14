Man's body found in back of van that had been on fire in Staffordshire

By Eleanor Lawson

A man's body has been discovered in the back of a van that was on fire in Staffordshire.


The man was discovered in the back of a van which had been on fire.

Police are now investigating the death, which they are treating as unexplained, after the incident in Burton.

Staffordshire Police were called to Paget Street by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service at 7.55pm on Sunday evening, after they were contacted about a van fire.

Once fire crews dealt with the blaze, a man’s body was recovered from the van. The force says a post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are keen to speak to anyone with any dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help.

"Call us on 101, quoting incident 637 of 13 August, or message us using Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk."

