Founder of Alton Towers theme park dies, aged 80

John Broome

John Broome sold the theme park in 1990 to the Tussauds Group for £60 million.

He had taken control in the 1970s and developed it from a small country estate into a major theme park.

At one time Mr Broome aspired to become Britain's answer to Walt Disney.

He introduced the £1m Corkscrew rollercoaster to the park which became the largest ride in the UK.

In his 60-year career he was also involved with other major attractions including Trentham Gardens, Battersea Power Station, Ironbridge Gorge, and was the chief executive of Camel Creek Resort in Cornwall.

He created the Staffordshire theme park after originally having bought a concession to open a train ride through the Alton Towers estate in 1973.

Imperial Corporate Capital, of which Broome was a board member, said: “John was not just a colleague; he was a visionary and a pioneer whose far-reaching impact on the tourism industry is renowned.

"From transforming Alton Towers into a landmark theme park to his innovative vision for Camel Creek Resort, John’s creativity and determination were truly extraordinary.

“His contribution to Imperial Corporate Capital, as well as to the broader industry, was marked by his relentless pursuit of excellence and his ability to see potential where others did not. His loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working with him.”

Mr Broome, a headmaster's son from Chester, married Jane, the daughter of majority Alton Towers shareholder Denis Bagshaw in 1973.

The 700-year-old stately home was then desperately in need of restoration.

A visit to Disneyland inspired him to sell his property empire and put everything into Alton Towers.

In one seven-year period, he invested more than £120m in the 800-acre park.

He was awarded the CBE in 1987 for services to tourism.