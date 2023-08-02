Staffordshire hotel and restaurant could be converted into one bedroom flats to meet demand for housing

The Bridge House Hotel In Penkridge. Photo: Google

There is currently a “severe shortage” of one and two-bedroom homes in South Staffordshire, a document submitted as part of a planning application said.

Permission is being sought to change the use of the Bridge House Hotel in Penkridge. If the plans are approved 15 one-bedroom flats are proposed for the Stone Cross venue, which currently includes a pub and restaurant on the ground floor and hotel accommodation on the first floor.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said: “Penkridge has a demand for smaller flats along with larger two-bedroom flats, contrasted by its mainly two and three bedroom detached and semi-detached supplied properties in the area. This is likely due to Penkridge’s good and convenient transport links to the M6, A449, and Penkridge train station which lead to larger cities in the West Midlands and nationally.

“In order to maximise the space within the existing property, internal alterations are proposed throughout the building to optimise the layout. (The) ground floor will house six dwellings.

“The rear side of the property will be extended slightly and in-filled above the existing flat roofs of the ground floor; six dwellings will be constructed. The roof will have its overall height raised to accommodate an additional three dwellings within the loft.