Survey aims to help shape how older people are cared for

Staffordshire County Council are looking for public help with shaping the future of older people care

The survey, which has been launched by Staffordshire County Council, aims to understand how they can support people to stay in their own homes, have quality of life and live independently for as long as possible, and provide the right care and support as they need it.

The county council said it is interested in hearing the views of people over 65 who receive services, as well as people who have experience of social care support for older residents, and those aged 50 and over who might be thinking about the services they will need as they age.

Data from the survey will then be used to develop a new strategy, to influence what organisations should address over the next five years.

As well as residents, the county council will be seeking the views of professionals and other key organisations.

County Councillor Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council Cabinet Member for Health and Care said: “As people age, it is important that they are supported to maintain their independence and quality of life for as long as possible, with the right care and support as they need it.

“This is why we want as many people as possible to fill in this survey.

"This really is a good opportunity for people to help us understand how we can support older people to stay in their own homes and live independently.

"The information we receive will really help us when we put together our strategy.”