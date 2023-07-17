Man dies in crash involving car and lorry in Lichfield

By Isabelle Parkin

A man has died following a collision involving a car and a lorry in Lichfield.

The collision took place near to Kings Bromley Marina. Photo: Google
Paramedics were called to the scene of the crash near Kings Bromley Marina at around 6.55am on Monday morning.

A man, who was the driver of the car, was confirmed dead at the scene despite efforts made by paramedics to save him.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "On arrival, crews found a car and a lorry had been involved in a collision.

"Sadly, it quickly became clear that the driver of the car, a man, could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

"There were no other patients requiring assessment."

Police have said that the A515 has been closed following the incident, with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Staffordshire Police has been contacted for comment.

