Next phase of A34 alterations north of Stafford to begin

The new Pets at Home building near Stafford

A new roundabout junction will provide access to the new Pets at Home development at Stafford North Business Park which is creating 800 jobs

From Sunday traffic will revert to using the north and southbound carriageways, though one lane will be closed in both directions while work continues in the central reservation.

Ahead of the next phase of works, a full closure in both directions will be necessary this Saturday, July 1, from 8pm until 6am and then on Sunday/Monday from 8pm until 6am.

The closure will be in place between the A51 Aston roundabout and the A513 Redhill roundabout. A signed diversion will be in place along the A51, A518 and A513.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport Councillor David Williams said: “We’re now reaching the final stages of this project which will provide access to the new Pets at Home development which will create hundreds of jobs in our county.

“This will see restoration of two-way traffic around the new roundabout though traffic management will remain in place.

Property owners will have access by controlled traffic management, with both Redhill Business Park and Pets at Home on the northbound section only.

From Sunday July 2, all traffic will be directed onto the northbound and southbound carriageways with a single lane open in each direction. A temporary 30mph speed limit will be in place while access to Whitgreave Lane will be northbound only. This phase of works is scheduled to be completed in early autumn.

Motorists are also being informed of a two-hour closure this Saturday July 1 for an abnormal load movement from GE. This will take place between 8am and midday, with exact times displayed on electric messaging signs on the day.

Councillor Williams added: “We also want to inform people of the temporary closure of a section of the A34 this Saturday for the abnormal load movement.