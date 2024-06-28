Popular Stafford restaurant announces its imminent and permanent closure

Stafford's popular The Tap Bar and Restaurant has announced that it will close for good in less than a month.

Situated on Peel Terrace, the fan-favourite family-run firm posted the news after 'much speculation' had reached the ears of locals across the region, who heard whispers that it will soon shut its doors for good.

Set to close in just under a month, it reached out to customers, thanking them for their support over the years and making sure they knew the decision was not 'taken lightly'.

Posted on its official Facebook page, it said: "After much speculation, we would like to personally let our loyal customers & supporters know that The Tap Bar & Restaurant will be closing its doors on Friday, July 26.